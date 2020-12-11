California’s ICU Beds Near Capacity as Covid Hospitalizations Hit Record Levels

(The Guardian) – The coronavirus continues to shatter grim records across California, as the surge in the fast-spreading virus fills hospital beds close to capacity. California has recorded more than 1.4m cases and close to 20,500 deaths as of Friday morning, with numbers expected to keep rising. Hospitalizations in the state have hit record levels. Admissions to intensive care units have risen roughly 70% in just two weeks, leaving less than 10% of beds available across the state.