Flu Cases Lower Than Normal So Far This Year, COVID-19 Likely the Reason

(UPI) – Flu activity remains “unusually low” in many parts of the United States, according to data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and experts say masking and social distancing to prevent spread of COVID-19 may be the reason. In its weekly FluView report, the agency noted that just 0.2% of the respiratory specimens tested at laboratories nationally between Nov. 27 and Dec. 5 were positive for the flu virus.