NIH’s All of Us Research Program Returns First Genetic Results to Participants
December 11, 2020
(NIH) – The National Institutes of Health’s All of Us Research Program has begun to return genetic results to participants who have donated biosamples for research. This reflects the program’s priority to give back information to its research volunteers. Initially, participants can choose to receive information about their genetic ancestry and traits, with health-related results available at a later date.