Doctors Dating Patients: Love, Actually?

(Medscape) – Although most doctors are uncomfortable with the ethics of a romance arising from a doctor-patient relationship, their numbers are declining, according to Medscape’s recent ethics survey report. Ten years ago, 83% of physicians told Medscape that a romantic or sexual relationship with a patient would never be acceptable. But in Medscape’s most recent ethics report, only 62% disavowed the possibility of such relationships, and some of them even voiced caveats.