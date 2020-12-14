Proof of Vaccination Wades into ‘Murky Territory’ Ethically, Experts Say

(Global News) – Ontario — like the rest of Canada — has no plans to mandate the newly approved coronavirus vaccine. It does, however, have plans to provide immunized Ontarians a document or card to prove it. While still only in development, the province’s health minister said the card could be used for travel and work, but also communal spaces like movie theatres or “any other places where people will likely be in closer contact.” The idea is that restaurants, theatres and offices could reopen with confidence by admitting those certified as vaccinated.