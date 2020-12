A Guide to Who Can Safely Get the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine

(STAT News) – With the first doses of Covid-19 vaccine being administered across the United States, questions abound about who can safely get them. Expect answers to those questions to evolve as the vaccines go into broader use. But here’s what is known so far, and what experts at or advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend regarding their use at this point.