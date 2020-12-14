FDA Approves Genetically Altering Pigs, to Potentially Make Food, Drugs, and Transplants Safer

(STAT News) – Genetically engineering pigs so they lack a certain sugar on the surface of their cells that triggers meat allergies or organ rejection won approval from the Food and Drug Administration Monday. The regulatory clearance — the first of an intentional genomic alteration in a product with both food and medical uses — means the animals could be safer sources of not just food but also treatments such as the blood-thinner heparin.