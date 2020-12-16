Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Positive Review from FDA Staff

(Medscape) – US regulators on Tuesday posted a largely positive review of Moderna Inc’s SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, signaling that the nation might soon have a second shot available to prevent COVID-19. The staff of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released its briefing document ahead of Thursday’s advisory committee meeting on Moderna’s mRNA-1273 vaccine. The product is similar to the first COVID-19 vaccine cleared for use in the United States. Both the Moderna and rival Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines use a new approach — mRNA instructions — to spur the immune system into action.