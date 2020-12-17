Two Twins, Different COVID-19 Trajectories

(Medscape) – Twin brothers in Italy developed symptoms of COVID-19 on the same day in March. Given their shared genetic background and similar presentations, doctors believed they would have a similar clinical course. Instead, one had a 12-day hospital stay and recovered uneventfully, while the other developed critical disease and required mechanical ventilation. The brother with more serious illness was in the hospital 22 days longer and slowly recovered after hospitalization.