Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Wins Decisive Recommendation from FDA Panel

(Medscape) – Federal advisers on Thursday overwhelmingly recommended an emergency clearance for Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine, while noting concerns about potential allergic reactions and the challenges of continued testing of this medicine. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) put Moderna’s application before its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee. The panel voted 20-0 on this question: “Based on the totality of scientific evidence available, do the benefits of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine outweigh its risks for use in individuals 18 years of age and older?” There was one abstention.