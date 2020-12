COVID-19 Ranks as Leading Cause of Death in US

(Medscape) – COVID-19 became a leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2020, particularly for people over age 35, according to a new report published in JAMA on Thursday. Adults over age 45 were more likely to die from COVID-19 than car crashes, respiratory diseases, drug overdoses, and suicide. And those over age 55 faced even higher rates of dying due to the coronavirus.