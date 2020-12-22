Will Pregnant Women Receive the Covid-19 Vaccine? It Depends

(BBC) -As the long-awaited coronavirus vaccine begins to roll out, it’s already clear that not everyone will have access. For pregnant and breastfeeding women, this access will depend on where they live. Clinical trials for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine did not include either pregnant or lactating women, and the company has said available data is so far “insufficient” to determine any risks to pregnancy posed by the vaccine. In the UK, this absence of data has led regulators to exclude pregnant and breastfeeding women from vaccination programmes. In the US, the decision has been left up to these women themselves.