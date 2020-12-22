California Records Half a Million Covid Cases in Two Weeks

(The Guardian) – California has recorded a half-million coronavirus cases in the past two weeks, overwhelming emergency rooms across the state. The state could be facing a once-unthinkable scenario of nearly 100,000 hospitalizations within a month, the governor Gavin Newsom said Monday. Newsom, himself quarantined for the second time in two months, said a state projection model shows previously unfathomable hospitalization numbers. He is likely to extend his stay-at-home order for much of the state next week.