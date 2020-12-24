Trial of High-Dose Blood Thinners in I.C.U. Coronavirus Patients Is Halted

(New York Times) – A major trial of high-dose blood thinners in critically ill hospitalized Covid-19 patients is being temporarily halted because there appears to be no benefit to the treatment and there may be some harm, the trial’s leaders announced Tuesday. The independent monitoring board that called for the trial to be paused did not announce what possible harms it had found. High doses of anticoagulants are known to cause uncontrollable bleeding — in places including the inside of the skull, which can be very dangerous.