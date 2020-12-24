China’s Sinovac Delays Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Results

(The Wall Street Journal) – hinese firm Sinovac Biotech Ltd. has delayed the announcement of results from late-stage trials of its Covid-19 vaccine to January as it consolidates data from Brazil with test results from Indonesia and Turkey. Brazil, which is the first country to complete Phase 3 trials of CoronaVac, had been expected to announce the vaccine’s efficacy rate on Wednesday. However, Brazil’s Butantan Institute, the research center backed by São Paulo’s state government that has been testing CoronaVac, said Sinovac asked for 15 more days to analyze the data together with results from other trials of the vaccine, which is also being tested in Indonesia and Turkey.