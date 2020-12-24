Artificial Intelligence for COVDI-19: Saviour or Saboteur?

(The Lancet) – As 2020 draws to a close, one thing is certain: the COVID-19 pandemic has had an irreversible effect on the world. The effect on digital health is no exception. The pandemic has forced health-care providers and governments around the world to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence (AI) tools and scale up their use in medicine, even before they are proven to work. An untested AI algorithm has even received emergency authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration. But will the use of untested AI systems help or hinder patients with COVID-19?