Kenya: Doctors Call Off Strike, Nurses Continue Picketing

(ABC News) – Doctors, pharmacists and dentists in Kenya called off a three-day strike over inadequate personal protective equipment and insurance Thursday after the government acquiesced to their most immediate demands. However, most other health workers remained on strike as nurses and clinicians vowed to stay off the job until their different set of demands is met. Two people reportedly died after they could not get anyone to attend to them at government hospitals in Mombasa and Nairobi, family members said.