Here’s a Plan to Stop the Coronavirus From Mutating

(Wired) – The emergence of this worrying variant comes at a pivotal moment in the course of the pandemic: Public health officials are just now trying to decide who should be prioritized to receive the first Covid-19 vaccines approved for distribution in the US. Reports that so many mutations have arisen all at once in the new coronavirus—and that these mutations could have epidemiological consequences—add an important, but so far unappreciated, wrinkle to these deliberations. The pathogen likely has more opportunity to develop mutations in immunocompromised individuals than in other carriers. As a result, to guard against the emergence of new and more dangerous variants of SARS-CoV-2, we should consider moving immunocompromised people—who are themselves at higher risk of dying from Covid-19—closer to the front of the vaccination line.