Russia Admits to World’s Third-Worst Covid-19 Death Toll

December 28, 2020

(The Guardian) – Russia said on Monday that its coronavirus death toll was more than three times higher than it had previously reported, making it the country with the third-largest number of fatalities. For months, the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has boasted about Russia’s low fatality rate from the virus, saying earlier this month that it had done a better job at managing the pandemic than western countries. But since early in the pandemic, some Russian experts have said the government was playing down the country’s outbreak.

Posted by

Posted in Covid-19, Disaster Ethics, Global Bioethics, News

Ad