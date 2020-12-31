‘It’s Crazy.’ Upbeat COVID-19 Vaccine News from China and U.K. Leaves Scientists Wanting More Details

(Science) – It’s not clear why the efficacy announced today for the Sinopharm vaccine is lower than the UAE claimed 3 weeks ago. And the paucity of detail in CNBG’s announcement perplexed some scientists. “I think that in America, rightly, you need to persuade the public that you’re giving them a safe and effective vaccine, and in China, it’s a somewhat different dynamic,” Moore says. “They just go, ‘Look, the government has said it works so give me your arms.’” “Most importantly we need to see the phase III study results after peer review,” says Dale Fisher, an infectious disease specialist at the National University Hospital, Singapore.