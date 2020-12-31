The Ethics of “Human Brain Surrogates”

(Discover) – Neuroscience is heading into an ethical minefield with the rise of research on “human brain surrogates”. That’s according to a new paper by Henry T. Greely in the American Journal of Bioethics, titled Human Brain Surrogates Research: The Onrushing Ethical Dilemma. Greely defines ‘human brain surrogates’ as “simulacrums of living human brains that are not inside living human beings.” In other words, a human brain surrogate is any living system of human or human-like brain issue, other than an actual brain.