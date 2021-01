COVID-19 Brain Damage Caused by Immune Response, Study Says

(UPI) – Blood vessel damage and inflammation in the brains of deceased COVID-19 patients suggest the damage is not caused by the virus, but the body’s immune response to it. Researchers from the U.S. National Institutes of Health consistently found signs of damage caused by thinning and leaky brain blood vessels in tissue samples from patients who died shortly after getting COVID-19.