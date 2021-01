CDC Foresees Spread in U.S. of Highly Contagious Coronavirus Variant

(The Washington Post) – The mutant variant of the novel coronavirus first seen in Britain is likely to be present in much of the United States. Although the variant has so far been detected in a very small fraction of infections, it shows signs of spreading and may become significantly more common in coming weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and infectious-disease experts.