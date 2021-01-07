Debate Intensifying Over Dosing Plans for Authorized COVID-19 Vaccines

(Science) – As the COVID-19 pandemic surges, fueled in some places by new, fast-spreading variants, officials and public health experts are debating strategies for stretching limited supplies of vaccines. And vaccinemakers have been caught in the middle. Over the past week, one has endorsed a U.K. decision to extend the interval between an initial priming vaccine dose and the booster shot to up to 12 weeks. Another has pushed back. The maker of a third COVID-19 vaccine has so far stayed silent on yet another plan, floated by the scientist heading the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine effort but opposed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to stretch supply by halving both its prime and booster doses.