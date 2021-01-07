Asian Nations Toughen Virus Curbs as Europe Fights New Strain

January 7, 2021

(Medical Xpress) – Asian countries stepped up their fight against the coronavirus on Thursday to suppress a contagion they had previously tamed, as warnings grew in Europe over a new fast-spreading variant.  Japan declared a state of emergency in Tokyo as the capital region clocked a 24-hour record of almost 2,500 infections, while China imposed emergency measures to tackle an outbreak in the northern city of Shijiazhuang.

Posted by

Posted in Covid-19, Disaster Ethics, Global Bioethics, highlights, News

Ad