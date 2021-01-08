Covid in the UK: Why Is It So Bad Now and When Will Cases Decline?

(The Guardian) – Just how bad has the second wave become compared with the first? The UK is seeing record numbers of people testing positive for coronavirus, with more than 60,000 positive tests reported twice this week. But mass testing was not available during the first wave, and even now testing is aimed at those with symptoms so does not capture all cases. Similarly, population surveys such as that from the Office for National Statistics only began in late spring. However, the latest ONS data shows about one in 50 people in the community in England had coronavirus in the most recent week: an alarmingly high figure.