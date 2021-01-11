Roche, Sanofi Arthritis Drugs Reduce Death Rates Among Sickest COVID-19 Patients

(Medscape) – Treating critically ill COVID-19 patients with Roche’s Actemra or Sanofi’s Kevzara arthritis drugs significantly improves survival rates and reduces the amount of time patients need intensive care, study results showed on Thursday. The findings, which have not yet been peer-reviewed, showed that the immunosuppressive drugs – Actemra, also known as tocilizumab, and Kevzara, also known as sarilumab – reduced death rates by 8.5 percentage points among patients hospitalised and severely ill with the pandemic disease.