Argentine Judge Orders Unproven Treatment for COVID Patient

(Medical Xpress) – An Argentinian judge has compelled a private clinic to administer chlorine dioxide, used as a powerful disinfectant, to a coronavirus patient in a case medical doctors have labelled “a scandal”. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other agencies warn that chlorine dioxide, touted as a “miracle cure” online, can be hazardous to human health if consumed.