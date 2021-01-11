Here’s How Covid-19 Ranks Among the Worst Plagues in History

(Vox) – Exactly one year ago, on January 11, the first death from a confirmed case of Covid-19 was reported in China. Today, the US is inching toward 400,000 confirmed deaths, the world toward 2 million. With alarming milestone after alarming milestone, the temptation grows to compare Covid-19 to the other horrific pandemics of history. It is not as bad, of course, as the 1918 flu pandemic, or as the notorious Black Death. But it has long surpassed the death toll of SARS (2002-2004), MERS (2012, 2015, and 2018), the 1957-58 and 1968-1970 pandemic influenzas, and the 2009 swine flu. By sheer number of casualties, Covid-19 ranks among the 10 deadliest plagues in history.