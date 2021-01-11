A Two-Pronged Attack on Antibiotic Resistant Microbes

(Nature) – The emergence of strains of harmful microorganisms that are resistant to antibiotic treatment is a major global health concern. This has prompted ongoing drug-development efforts, including the identification of possible biological targets linked to essential microbial processes. However, the clinical development of drugs is slow, and the emergence of resistance to newly developed compounds remains a continuing problem. Finding alternative ways to tackle the emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria is of paramount importance. Writing in Nature, Singh et al. outline a two-pronged strategy to address this challenge.