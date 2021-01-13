Data Fuel Debate Over Whether J&J’s One-Dose Covid Vaccine Will Measure Up

(STAT News) – Johnson & Johnson published updated early data on its Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday, showing that it provided participants in a clinical trial with at least some immunity after one dose. The data, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, offer only hints to a tantalizing question: Could the vaccine, given as a single shot, perform as well as the vaccines that U.S. regulators have already authorized, which are given as two?