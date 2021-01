Saliva-Based COVID-19 Tests as Accurate as Those Using Nose, Throat Samples

(UPI) – COVID-19 tests that use patients’ saliva to screen for the virus are just as effective as those that use swabs collected from the nose and throat, an analysis published by JAMA Internal Medicine found. Saliva-based tests correctly identified those infected with the new coronavirus 83% of the time, while nose-throat swab tests were 85% accurate, the review of data from 16 studies showed.