COVID-19 Patients Treated in Busy ICUs at Higher Risk for Death, Study Finds

(UPI) – COVID-19 patients treated in hospital intensive care units during periods of increased demand are nearly twice as likely to die from the disease compared to those who receive care during low-demand periods, a study published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open said. Those who receive care in intensive care units operating at 75% to 100% capacity with COVID-19 patients had a 94% higher risk for death compared to those treated for the disease in facilities at less than 25% of capacity, the data showed.