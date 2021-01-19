WHO Criticized for Poor Pandemic Response by International Panel

(The Wall Street Journal) – The World Health Organization was poorly prepared to prevent a disease like Covid-19 from becoming a pandemic, and wasn’t adapted for a globalized era of easy travel and extensive trade, an international panel said. Years of warnings that the United Nations agency’s international system wasn’t ready for a respiratory pandemic went unheeded, former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark, a co-chairwoman of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, said.