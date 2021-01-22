Special Report: How U.S. CDC Missed Chances to Spot COVID’s Silent Spread

(Reuters) – The federal government sought help from a team at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, including Dr. James Lawler, an experienced infectious disease specialist. Lawler told Reuters he immediately asked the world-renowned U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for permission to test the quarantined group, deeming it crucial to know whether people without symptoms were infected and could spread the deadly pathogen. Agency officials worried that detained people couldn’t give proper consent because they might feel coerced into testing.