CDC: One in Five People in U.S. Has a Sexually Transmitted Infection

(UPI) – One in five people in the United States has a sexually transmitted infection, according to estimates released Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That means nearly 68 million people are positive for STIs, including HIV, herpes, chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis, agency data, also published in the journal Sexually Transmitted Diseases, showed.