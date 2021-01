Syria War: 20,000 Abandon Tents After Floods Inundate Camps

(BBC) – Heavy rain and snow, strong winds and flooding in north-western Syria have forced more than 20,000 displaced people to abandon their tents. Aid agency Care said camps had turned into “lakes” at 87 sites in northern Idlib and western Aleppo provinces, which are held by opposition forces. Some people were having to shelter in public buildings or out in the open as temperatures fell below zero, it said.