Is Drug Repurposing Worth the Effort?

(C&E News) – When SARS-CoV-2 began to spread around the globe in early 2020, doctors and scientists reached for every drug they could think of to fight the coronavirus and its deadly symptoms. Soon, hundreds of clinical trials had sprung up to test everything from aspirin to Zithromax in the hope that drugs from our vast pharmaceutical arsenal might be successfully repurposed in the fight against COVID-19.