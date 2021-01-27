How Likely Are Malpractice Lawsuits from Treating COVID?

(Medscape) – The facts suggest that this is the kind of coronavirus-related negligence case that has physicians, hospitals, liability insurers, and malpractice defense attorneys on high alert. They’re nervous about claims for delayed or missed COVID-19 diagnoses; delayed immunizations, care, or testing because of pandemic conditions; failure to follow proper infection control procedures; improper rationing of resources; and failure to spot medical contraindications for administering COVID-19 vaccines. Given the 23 million COVID-19 cases and nearly 400,000 deaths in the United States, they fear many such lawsuits are on the way.