Pfizer Vaccine Effective Against ‘U.K.’ Strain of COVID-19, Study Finds

(UPI) – Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine effectively prevents infection from the “U.K. strain” of the virus, according to a study published Friday by Science. Antibodies in blood collected from 40 people who received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 21 days apart, were able to neutralize the B.1.1.7 strain of COVID-19, which was first identified in England in the fall, the researchers said.