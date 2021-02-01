COVAX to Send AstraZeneca Shot to Latin America, Some States to Get Pfizer Too

(Reuters) – The COVAX global vaccine sharing scheme expects to deliver 35.3 million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine to 36 Caribbean and Latin American states from mid-February to the end of June, the World Health Organization’s regional office said. The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said the Americas region needed to immunise about 500 million people to control the pandemic. It said WHO would complete its review in a few days of the AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use listing (EUL).