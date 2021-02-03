Health Workers in Virus-Hit Myanmar Start Anti-Coup Protests

(Associated Press) – Medical workers across Myanmar began a civil disobedience protest against Monday’s coup, wearing red ribbons and declaring they won’t work for the new military government. The army takeover that ousted the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi over allegations of fraud in November’s elections could not have come at a worse time for a country battling a steady rise in COVID-19 cases with a dangerously inadequate health system.