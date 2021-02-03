Fewer Americans Are Getting COVID-19 Tests

(The Atlantic) – But lately, daily tests have plateaued. After nearly breaking the 2 million mark in mid-January, daily tests today remain stuck at about 1.8 million. The stall-out is a mix of good and bad news: Although more testing would give us a clearer view of the outbreak, lower testing numbers reflect a pandemic in retreat, as demand for testing tends to rise with the spread of the virus. Much of the data we have about the pandemic are messy, but that is especially true with testing. The numbers of tests that are used, and the results of those tests, are disrupted by weekends and holidays, and the results of many rapid tests aren’t reported at all.