Some Doctors, Burned by Low Reimbursements, Have Stopped Testing for the Virus

(New York Times) – Across the United States, some doctors are seeing reimbursement rates so low that they do not cover the cost of the test supplies, jeopardizing access to a tool experts see as crucial to stopping the virus’s spread. With new variants of the coronavirus emerging, experts say testing will be crucial to containing the pandemic’s spread. But the low fees have led some doctors to stop testing certain patients, or forgo testing altogether. The problem of low reimbursement rates appears to be most common with pediatricians using in-office rapid testing.