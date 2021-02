With a Seductive Number, AstraZeneca Study Fueled Hopes That Eclipsed Its Data

(STAT News) – Media reports seized on a reference in the paper from Oxford researchers that a single dose of the vaccine cut positive test results by 67%, pointing to it as the first evidence that a vaccine could prevent transmission of the virus. But the paper, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, does not prove or even claim that — although it hints at the possibility.