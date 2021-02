COVID Cases Dropping in US, but Variants Threaten Progress

(Medscape) – COVID-19 cases are continuing to fall in the United States, according to the New York Times tracker, though the number of deaths from the disease again neared 4000 on Wednesday. The United States has averaged 141,146 cases a day in the past week, down 30% from the average 2 weeks ago. For the first time since November, the country is averaging fewer than 150,000 cases a day, according to the tracker.