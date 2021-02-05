Rich Investors Stripped Millions from a Hospital Chain and Want to Leave It Behind. A Tiny State Stands in Their Way.

(ProPublica) – Leonard Green and the hospital chain, Prospect Medical Holdings, were the subject of a ProPublica investigation in September that explored Prospect’s history of patient-care violations — including some that posed “immediate jeopardy” to patients, according to multiple government findings — along with complaints about deteriorating facilities, broken financial commitments and allegations of Medicare fraud surrounding the company. These problems surfaced over the past decade, after the private equity firm purchased the company in 2010. Prospect has defended its quality of care and denied any improprieties.