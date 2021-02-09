CoICORONA: More Questions Than Answers for Colchicine in COVID-19

(Medscape) – Science by press release and preprint has cooled clinician enthusiasm for the use of colchicine in nonhospitalized patients with COVID-19, despite a pressing need for early treatments. As previously reported, a January 22 press release announced that the massive ColCORONA study missed its primary endpoint of hospitalization or death among 4488 newly diagnosed patients at increased risk for hospitalization.