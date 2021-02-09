‘The Death Market’: Oxygen Shortage Leaves Mexicans to Die at Home

February 9, 2021

(New York Times) – After surviving his own bout with the coronavirus and then losing his job, Mr. Hernández began selling oxygen tanks out of his car. Then a second wave of the coronavirus slammed into Mexico this winter and demand for oxygen exploded, spawning a national shortage of devices that deliver the lifesaving resource. Prices spiked. A black market metastasized. Organized criminal groups began hijacking trucks filled with oxygen tanks, or stealing them at gunpoint from hospitals, according to media reports. And for a growing number of Mexicans, the odds of survival were suddenly in the hands of amateur oxygen sellers like Mr. Hernández.

Posted by

Posted in Disaster Ethics, highlights, News, Public Health

Ad