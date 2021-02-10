Charging Patients Just $10 More for Medications Leads to More Deaths

(Vox) – It turns out $10 can be a matter of life and death, according to a new study on how patients respond to higher health care costs. Researchers at Harvard University and the University of California Berkeley examined what happened when Medicare beneficiaries faced an increase in their out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs. They found that a 34 percent increase (a $10.40 increase per drug) led to a significant decrease in patients filling their prescriptions — and, eventually, a 33 percent increase in mortality. The rise in deaths resulted from people indiscriminately cutting back on medications when they had to pay more for them, including drugs for heart disease, hypertension, asthma, and diabetes.